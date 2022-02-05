Berhan Shaw Talks RHONY, Relationship with Eboni K. Williams, Mental Health App + More

Bershan Shaw has kept herself busy since wrapping filming for the latest season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City”.

Working as a Tech founder, motivational speaker, business coach, author, and interior designer, Bershan and her decorated resume are moving with purpose.

Her latest business venture is a mental wellness app called UR A Warrior. Having been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and beating it twice, Bershan’s experience with depression and loneliness led her to look to so many places to find the answers and support she needed. It was important for her to create one dedicated platform where those in need could connect with others.

Through the app, Bershan aims to bring some diversity to the tech space with her app that was coded by a team of Black women and is women-invested. The platform will be centered on 4 Pillars: Personal Development, Self-Improvement, Motivation, and Support and will serve as a one-stop-shop for mental health and wellness.

The app will offer resources, coaching, chat rooms, journals, self-help quizzes and more for users of all backgrounds. Bershan also recently released her new book The Unstoppable Warrior Woman, highlighting the stories of incredible women who have survived unthinkable odds and found the strength to succeed through their struggles.

The busy businesswoman also hosts her own podcast Buckle Up with Bershan where she challenges her listeners to live life on purpose. She does all this all while running her interior design business, Shaw & Shaw Design.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bershan dishes on her own mental health journey, making history in the tech space and on reality television, and the rumored issues of racism on RHONY. Bershan also opens up about her relationship dynamic with Eboni K. Williams and why they didn’t build a genuine friendship.

When it comes to being one of the first Black housewives on RHONY, Bershan is proud of the accolade but explains why Eboni was a “safe” choice for the network that has struggled with diverse onscreen representation across the Housewives franchise.

For RHONY fans who want the show to come back and want Bershan on it, she encourages you to make your voices heard.

Press play below to learn more about Bershan’s new mental health app and how her own journey inspired the product, her experience growing up as the daughter of a Civil Rights activist, and her thoughts on the issues of diversity and racism within the Housewives community.