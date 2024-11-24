Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Bernice King Explains Why She’s Glad Trump Inauguration Happening On MLK Day Upon the potential misinterpretation of her words, King posted to Instagram to further explain her sentiments.







Bernice King is explaining why she’s glad President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will occur on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In an interview with The Independent, the youngest child of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. shared that the date is more than a mere coincidence. In her words, she views it as a signal that her father continues to speak to America.

“I’m glad that if it was going to happen, it happened on the King holiday, because Dr. King is still speaking to us,” shared the civil rights icon’s daughter.

Upon the potential misinterpretation of her words, King posted to Instagram to further explain her sentiments.

“I am glad the inauguration coincides with the King holiday because this nation will be confronted with the sharp contrast between my father, who espoused love and justice, and Trump, who often sanctions hate and injustice,” wrote King on the post. “The timing of the inauguration on MLK Day serves as a poignant reminder of the values my father stood for-unity, equality, and nonviolence. It challenges us to reflect on our leadership and the direction we are heading as a nation.

The 61-year-old added, “While the article’s title suggests approval, my intention was to highlight the irony and the opportunity for introspection that this coincidence presents. It is a call for our leaders to embody the principles of justice and compassion that Dr. King championed.”

Moreover, she still remains concerned about the potential dangers that surround Trump’s upcoming return to the White House.

“A Trump win could potentially set in motion a perilous and oppressive presidential administration that would undermine and deny the hard-fought battle for civil and human rights for which my parents and so many others sacrificed,” she said, as reported by the news outlet.

King would have preferred to see Kamala Harris on the inauguration stage. She also stated the former Democratic nominee “embodied the values her father did.” King had not endorsed a presidential candidate in nine elections prior. However, she sparked a major endorsement of Harris in the civil rights community.

While Trump won the election, King still hopes his appointment will serve as a “wake-up call.”

Moreover, she deems it ” an opportunity to stand up to the incoming administration’s charged agenda items.”

RELATED CONTENT: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Claps Back At Donald Trump For Comparing Himself To Her Father