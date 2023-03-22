Unreleased Bernie Mac Stand-Up Album Part of Kevin Hart’s New Multi-Year Deal with SiriusXM

Kevin Hart‘s production company, Hartbeat has signed a new, multi-year deal with SiriusXM that includes a never -before-seen full-length stand-up album from one of the Original Kings of Comedy, Bernie Mac.

With the extension, Hartbeat will still curate content that mixes culture with comedy for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio (ch. 96), according to SiriusXM.

“I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SiriusXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of Gold Minds and the additions of Punkie, Diallo, and Blake,” said Hart in a written statement. “SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and Hartbeat’s for some time and the fact that we were able to launch Gold Minds and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind.”

Laugh Out Loud Radio will exclusively release the first-ever solo full-length stand-up album by Mac, the massively popular comic who died 15 years ago this coming August at the age of 50.

The remastered collection which will soon be made available, Bernie Mac: Tapes From A King, will reveal a view into the creative process of a comedy legend. Hartbeat produced the album in collaboration with NBW Films and Rhonda R. McCullough. Mac’s wife of 31 years.

The album will be showcased exclusively on Laugh Out Loud Radio for one month. After its initial run on the radio show, it will be released widely across all streaming platforms.

In addition to the premiere of Hart’s podcast, Gold Minds, which will air weekly Wednesday evenings, Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz—Joey Wells, Will “Spank” Horton and Na’im Lynn—will continue to host Straight From The Hart on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Eastern on Laugh Out Loud Radio.