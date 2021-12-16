BE’s 2021 Holiday Food, Beverage, and Home Gift Guide

Want to make this holiday season one that your loved ones will remember? The BE Gift Guide can help with that.

Our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide brings together the gifts that offer something unique to each individual you will be gifting. Whether you are shopping for an avid reader, foodie, or fashion-forward friend, we’ve got you covered this holiday season. We will roll out the gift guide by category, so turn your BE notification on to avoid missing a guide.

It’s not only the season of giving but also giving wisely. Happy gifting!

Helen Florals

Floral arrangements for home and office, intimate event experiences, and special occasions. Helen Florals provides that wow factor with a twist for any occasion. Also carrying preserved flowers that last one year, Helen Florals offers unique arrangements customized for each customer. Click HERE to shop.

Essie Spices

Essie sauces and spice blends have been crafted in small batches using traditional West African spices and cooking methods with influences from Asia, the Caribbean, South America, and Europe. They draw on the uniqueness of each place but also the seamless fusion of the different spices that complement each other. Click HERE to Shop.

Blk & Bold Premium Coffee and Teas

Available in over 5,600 retail locations, founders Pernell & Rod created BLK & Bold to make purpose popular. They welcome the obligation to equip young people with tools to live their best lives and overcome unfortunate circumstances by turning a daily ritual, enjoying a cup of coffee & tea, into a means of giving back. Click HERE to shop.

Linoto

Linoto makes amazing linen sheets that help you sleep better; linen napkins and tablecloths that enhance your dining and entertaining events; linen curtains that beautify your home; and linen spa towels that rejuvenate and refresh your bath and shower experience. Click HERE to shop.

Ellis Isle Tea

Ellis Isle is all about being all-natural, only using simple, real ingredients to make drinks that are flavorful, refreshing, and worry-free. What started with small batches and selling bottles from the back of a car quickly became a much bigger business. Ellis Isle now operates a full-scale, state-of-the-art production facility and ships orders to retailers and customers nationwide. Click HERE to shop.

Photo Credit: Clare Paint

Clare was founded with a simple idea: Paint shopping shouldn’t be a hassle. They’ve reimagined a whole new paint shopping experience with designer-curated colors, mess-free paint swatches, and the highest-quality paint and supplies delivered. Click HERE to Shop.

Pretty High Co.

Pretty High Co. takes things beyond the typical gummies and tinctures that saturate the market. CBD-infused versions of your favorite household items, including pantry staples like seasonings, hot sauce, and even an upcoming cake mix, allow you to get your daily dose of relaxing CBD via your favorite recipes and snacks. Click HERE to Shop.

A+X Puzzles

Created by Amanda Wilson in 2019 using her children as inspiration, A+X Puzzles depicts Black and brown children in a positive light, experiencing new and exciting things and overcoming obstacles. The products provide opportunities for children from diverse backgrounds to see characters that look like them while developing key fine motor skills, such as hand-eye coordination, shape recognition, and concentration. Click HERE to shop.