BET Awards Brings On Performances With Taraji P. Henson Returning As Host

The BET Awards will continue its annual celebration of Black Hollywood on June 30. Taraji P. Henson will return as host for her third time.

Megan Thee Stallion will open up the ceremony, taking place at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. The rapper, who just released her third studio album titled “Megan,” will be the first of many all-star performers for the evening. Lauryn Hill will also grace the stage alongside her son, YG Marley, to perform the latter’s viral hit “Praise Jah In the Moonlight.”

As for the returning host, BET announced the Oscar-nominated actress’ continued role to the show earlier in June. Henson unveiled the news in a shared post ahead of “Culture’s Biggest Night.”

“All hail, Queen Taraji is back to host the 2024 BET Awards,” captioned the post. “We know she’ll bring her unmatched charisma, radiant energy, and undeniable star power to the stage. From her groundbreaking roles to her inspiring advocacy, @tarajiphenson continues to shine brightly and lead with grace. We can’t wait to see the magic she brings to this unforgettable night of celebration and excellence! Cousins, we heard y’all loud and clear about wanting Taraji back, so we delivered.”

Other Black hitmakers taking the stage are Chlöe, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Tyla, and Childish Gambino, as well as many more. Will Smith is also expected to perform a new song in a highly-anticipated moment. The actor hopes to further his recent comeback alongside his summer blockbuster “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Drake currently leads the nominees, as the Canadian rapper is up for eight awards. Usher will also take home the Lifetime Achievement award for his longstanding career in music, as well as philanthropic works.

The BET Awards will air live at 8 P.M. Eastern on BET, with additional simulcasting on Comedy Central, MTV, and other channels under Paramount.

