Black Entertainment Television (BET) founder Bob Johnson is joining Culture Genesis, a digital video network for underrepresented creators and publishers, as a strategic advisor.

Johnson’s appointment comes as the Los Angeles-based digital network has seen a 275% year-over-year growth. Additionally, Culture Genesis has paid more than $5 million to underrepresented creators, which is significantly more than they receive from other social media platforms. Those who have partnered with Culture Genesis include comedian Steve Harvey and content creator Patrick Cloud.

Cedric J. Rogers, the co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis, explained why he is excited about Johnson adding his business experience and knowledge to the digital platform.

“Bob is the ultimate trailblazer and waymaker; he was the first to create a platform for Black people on cable/satellite networks,” he said. “We are tremendously excited to have the opportunity to work with Bob and leverage his vast knowledge and leadership skills as we build the BET for the creator economy that’s distributed on digital streaming networks and starts with YouTube—the largest ad-supported streaming platform.”

Johnson, who founded RLJ Companies in 2002, has more than five decades of experience in business and media. RLJ Companies’ portfolio includes hotel real estate, private equity, 401(k), fintech services, auto dealerships, content streaming, gaming, and sports betting.

Last fall, Johnson sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE President & CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. to discuss how he created the most Black millionaires in U.S. history when he sold BET. Johnson said he’s excited to join Culture Genesis, as it reminds him of starting BET.

“I am very excited to work with the Culture Genesis team. As young entrepreneurs, they have demonstrated that they possess the strategic vision, work ethic, and personal character to make Culture Genesis a preeminent media brand serving minority and Black consumers,” Johnson said. “Much of what I see in Culture Genesis reminds me of the early start-up stages of BET. I look forward to helping them become a preeminent content business and a financial success for their employees, clients, and stakeholders.”