Bethune-Cookman Students Protest Campus Conditions and Demand Ed Reed Return as Football Coach

The decision to ditch NFL Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed as the next football coach at Bethune-Cookman University has caused an uproar that has morphed into more chaos at the HBCU.

Now, students are protesting the conditions of the campus after Reed brought them to light in a viral rant he posted on his social media account before getting his job offer rescinded.

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, students at Bethune-Cookman University are upset that administrators cut off contract negotiations with Reed, so they took to the streets to protest campus living conditions.

One student, freshman Keddler David, commented on the protest for better ground conditions.

“It was a push for students to use their voices,” he said according to the outlet.

Another freshman, James Rocker, didn’t like how Reed initially handled the situation, but also felt it was needed so the outside world would know what was needed on campus.

“He was wrong for going on Live and saying what he said (in the manner he said it). But at the same time, he was right because the stuff he said was going on needed to be shown — what’s really going on at the school,” The News-Journal reported.

On Monday, the students marched from noon and until approximately 2 p.m. Students were shouting, “The Board of Trustees got to go.”

Students also mentioned that there is mold in their dorm rooms, and some have no hot water or air conditioning as well. They stated that the school’s administration ignores the issues afflicting them. The school is also still cleaning up the damage from two hurricanes that took place last fall.

Players from the football team were also out in force to show support and to make it known that they want Reed back at the helm.

“Everybody out here, we want our coach back!”

Reed initially brought the conditions to light when he posted a telling video – which later he apologized for posting – that showed how disheveled the campus was.

Days after posting the apology video, the school decided not to hire Reed.

The HBCU released a statement saying that Reed will not be hired as the team’s coach.

“Bethune-Cookman University has announced that it has decided not to proceed with contract negotiations with Ed Reed to become the next head football coach at B-CU [Bethune-Cookman].”

That decision inspired students to start a petition to urge the school to go back to the negotiating table with the former Baltimore Ravens player.