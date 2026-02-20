Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Beverly Hills Apologizes To Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown For Shutting Down His Private Event, He’s Considering Legal Action 'I would like to apologize to Jaylen Brown and the Jannard family' said City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey.







Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown hosted an event for his athletic-wear company, 741Performance, during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Beverly Hills, which the Beverly Hills Police Department shut down.

On Feb. 20, less than a week after the action, the city of Beverly Hills publicly apologized to Brown, citing that the reason given for shutting down his event was “inaccurate.”

According to ESPN, officials from Beverly Hills told the Boston Globe that the city had rejected a permit for Brown’s event because of previous violations at the home of Oakley founder Jim Jannard, where the event was taking place.

Jannard and Brown have a partnership, which is why the event was taking place at his home. Brown stated that the city’s reason was “completely false” and felt his event was targeted.

The city’s Instagram account stated that the previously issued statement “contained inaccurate information.” They admitted that no permit application was submitted or denied, adding that Jannard’s residence has no violations, despite the reasoning they gave earlier in the week. Instead, they gave a different reason for shutting it down.

“The City’s previous statement about the weekend event at the Trousdale home was inaccurate, and on behalf of the City, I would like to apologize to Jaylen Brown and the Jannard family,” said City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey. “The City has a responsibility to its residents and neighborhoods to ensure adherence to established regulations for events held at private residences. These are designed to support the safety and welfare of neighbors and attendees. City staff observed circumstances that are believed to be City code violations, and for that reason alone, the event was ended.”

However, the NBA All-Star player responded to the city’s statement, stating that there was no mention of any violations, nor did police officers enter the residence.

“This was a private, invitation-only gathering at a private home among friends and partners, not a public or commercial event requiring a permit. Music was voluntarily turned off at 6:00 p.m., well before the 10:00 p.m. noise ordinance. In advance of the event, our team proactively contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department, requesting to hire an off-duty officer for support, and that request was declined.

“No proof of any alleged violation was ever produced to the homeowner, our team, or legal counsel.”

Brown says he is considering legal action.

He spoke to Andscape and said he was not only embarrassed by what took place, but also angry that police officers shut down the event without speaking to him or Jannard about the justification for doing so.

“I’m not a legality type of pursuing guy, but you embarrassed my brand and my team. And I think that is unfair,” Brown told Andscape. “And for you to continue to tell untruths in your apology statement, I feel offended by it. I will circle back with my team this weekend, and we will make a decision.”

