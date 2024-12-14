Jaylen Brown Introduces Luxury Athleisure Line 741

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown announces athleisure brand 741 after turning down $50 million in endorsement deals.

The self-funded brand includes menswear and womenswear, which includes a variety of items. In the 741 collection, you can find puffer coats, hoodies, sweatsuits, leggings, crop tops, t-shirts, gloves, hats, backpacks, and more.

“This collection represents the intersection of luxury and performance,” said Jaylen Brown in a written statement. “It’s not just about looking good—it’s about feeling great and performing at your best. 741 is a reflection of who I am, both as an athlete and as someone who’s passionate about pushing boundaries, and I’m set to do this in both sports and fashion.”

Brown designed the 741 Performance collection, with each item made from premium fabrics offering superior comfort, flexibility, and durability. It was made for those who enjoy stylish designs, live an active, fast-paced lifestyle, and want to feel confident and comfortable during athletic activities or just out on the streets.

In discussions with Entrepreneur and Sports Illustrated, Brown admitted that the late Kobe Bryant inspired him to create his line.

“Honestly, I got the idea from Kobe [Bryant], rest in peace. Before he passed away, he was planning to launch his own shoe brand, sign athletes, and give them better deals and percentages. I remember reading an article about that, and I thought it was dope. I’ve gone through my own experiences dealing with major corporations and how they value your creativity and how they value you. I met with every brand, and none of them stood out. They all kind of approach things the same. I was looking for the brand of the future, not the brand of the past. And I couldn’t find it, so I had to start it.”

The collection will be available through select pop-up events and exclusive retail partnerships in the future.

You can find the 741 Performance collection at www.741performance.com.

