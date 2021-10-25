Beverly Tate, Mother of Snoop Dogg, Dies At 70 After Hospital Stint

Beverly Tate, mother of hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, has died. She was 70 years old.

Snoop Dogg confirmed his mom’s death on Sunday (October 24). The rapper took to social media to share tribute posts with his 65 million followers, alongside some heartfelt captions.

“Mama thank u for having me,” Snoop Dog wrote on Instagram next to a photo of himself and his mom. Friends and fans showered him with love and prayers in the comments. A few days ago, Snoop Dogg turned 50 years old (October 20). Friends shared tribute posts to showcase their appreciation for the rapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

About an hour later, he shared another picture of his mom.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” The Bones actor wrote. Vernell, Snoop Dogg’s father, also asked for prayers, according to TMZ. He says the family needs prayers more than ever right now. Snoop Dogg’s Mother Hospitalized Snoop Dogg’s mom was rushed to the hospital a few months back. The reasons for her hospitalization were not disclosed. In May, Snoop Dogg asked his social media followers to pray for his mom. “I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you,” Snoop Dog captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

The training day actor shared another update with his followers in July. He informed fans that his mom was fighting her illness.

“Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting,” Snoop Dogg captioned next to a photo of him and his family surrounding his mom in a hospital room. “God is good thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Beverly Tate’s cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Snoop Dogg has shared how his mom has played an influential role in his life.