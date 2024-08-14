Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé, 2Pac, GloRilla, And More Land Spots On Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist Barack Obama has social media talking after releasing his coveted list of jams for summer 2024.







On Monday, Aug. 12, the former president appeared alongside TikTok influencer Carter Gregory to share his current roster of musical favorites and remind young voters about the importance of getting out this November and making their voices heard at the polling booths.

When sharing the inspiration behind many of the selections, the 44th commander-in-chief credited his two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the ’80s,” the former president shares. “I’ve got some newer stuff, some older stuff. I tend to mix it up.”

Beyoncé’s Billboard chart-topping country single “Texas Hold ‘Em” scored a spot on Obama’s list along with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be,” Saweetie’s “My Best,” Tems’ “Love Me, Jeje,” 2Pac’s “How Do U Want It,” and Common’s “The People.”

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately -– and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!” Obama tweeted while sharing the list with his 131 million followers.

Artists who secured a spot on the list expressed their excitement, including Moneybagg Yo, who took to his Instagram Story after seeing his genre-blending “Whiskey Whiskey” single with Morgan Wallen on the list.

“S/O to the Presidential Loaf @barackobama This large Thank U,” he captioned his post.

Country music newcomer Shaboozy replied to Obama’s tweet with a simple “My Man” salute. Given the list’s popularity, the results had many followers talking, with some complaining about hit singles and artists who weren’t lucky enough to make Obama’s 2024 playlist, like Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Likes Us” and Chappel Roan.

“No Chappell Roan???? Disappointing…” one person tweeted.

“Now Barry…you know you listened to ‘Not Like Us’ all summer like the rest of us but we’ll allow it,” another person commented on Instagram.

Obama used the playlist to garner attention around the upcoming election, during which he proudly supported the campaign of the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The fact is, your voice needs to be heard. You need to participate, and it’s easy to do,” Obama told Gregory while urging TikTok viewers to register on iwillvote.com.