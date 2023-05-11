Beyonce Addresses Not Releasing ‘Renaissance’ Visuals, ‘A Queen Moves At Her Own Pace’

With the kickoff of Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance tour this week, Bey Hive members are finally getting answers to their questions, like where the hell are the visuals, Bey?!

During Queen Bey’s Renaissance World Tour kickoff at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday night, fans were privy to find out exactly why Beyonce has yet to release a visual album for “Renaissance” since dropping the album in July 2022.

One fan posted a video clip from Bey’s Tuesday night performance showing a large screen displaying words simultaneously with a voiceover.

“Awwwww you mad? Well there’s no remedy for that b*tches,” the fierce vocalist said. “I know you hear me.”

“You’ve asked for the visuals,” the voiceover continued. “You’ve called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace b*ch.”

“Decides when she wants to give you a fu*king taste. So get your fork and your spoon, if you got one.”

Beyonce then went into her 2016 hit “Formation” of her Grammy award-winning “Lemonade” album. But Bey Hive members couldn’t help but acknowledge how gagged the “Single Ladies” left them over the lack of “Renaissance” visuals.

“omg not beyoncé addressing the visuals i’m crying 😭 #RenaissanceWorldTour,” the fan tweeted.

omg not beyoncé addressing the visuals i'm crying 😭 #RenaissanceWorldTour

Since 2006, Beyonce has made visual albums a part of her album release. It started with her album “B-Day” and continued with every album she released thereafter, via Pop Buzz. But when releasing “Renaissance” last summer, she did something she doesn’t normally do when the album’s first single “Break My Soul” dropped in June 2022 with no music video.

Fans were expecting the album to release a month later with a full visual album like Bey is known to do, but nope. Leading up to the launch of her latest world tour, Bey Hivers were hopeful the record-breaking Grammy award-winner would drop the visuals.

But Bey’s world tour appears to confirm the status of the “Renaissance” visuals, and the answer is that fans still have to wait and see what Beyonce has planned. The lack of music videos didn’t stop the album from having the fourth-largest sales week for an album in 2022 with 190,000 albums sold.

The “Halo” singer also won big at the 2023 Grammys and became the most-awarded musician of all time. Maybe she’ll drop the visuals sometime soon, or maybe not. It’s up for the queen to decide.

