Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Could Bring In $2.1 Billion In Revenue

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has been silently preparing to stop the world…again. As her latest world tour takes off tomorrow, it seems Mrs. Carter will take home a massive bag.

According to Forbes, the “Break My Soul” singer is on track to bring in anywhere from $275 million to $2.4 billion in ticket sales for her Renaissance World Tour. The estimates are based on the assumption of the number of fans buying concert tickets and the enormously high average ticket prices of about $700. The ‘Renaissance’ World Tour has been one of the most coveted live performances in recent years. Currently, the only other performer who can bring in the type of revenue Queen Bey demands is Taylor Swift, whose “Eras” tour could bring in $1.6 billion by the time it concludes.

Though impressive, Swift’s numbers are still $500 million less than what Beyoncé is on track to earn, even without traditional marketing for her album and any visuals.

According to Forbes, the demand for ‘Renaissance’ may make it Beyoncé’s most lucrative tour yet, earning more than all her other world tours combined. The Houston native may also be taking home over 90% of all ticket sales, a number only an artist with her track record could demand. “Beyoncé could have an escalating rate (based on the number of tickets sold) or a flat percentage per ticket. Considering her prior success, she’d certainly command in the upper 90th percentile or more,” said Armen Shaomian, University of South Carolina Associate Professor, Entertainment Management, according to Forbes.

Knowles-Carter also has major partnerships to thank for her guaranteed take-home income. “Beyoncé’s case sponsors include several major corporations, such as CITI, Verizon, and Tiffany. Her entire Renaissance tour production is handled by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, which drives a greater percentage of the revenue directly to Beyoncé,” Shaomian explained.

Big boss moves from the Queen!