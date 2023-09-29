Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Makes Ticket Sales History—Again

As Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour comes to a close, it continues to make history. In July 2023, the 42-year-old set a new record by grossing $127.6 million in ticket sales in one month, making The Renaissance World Tour the highest-grossing tour for a woman ever since Billboard began recording concert sales for Boxscore in 1985.

The superstar broke her own record in August 2023 by selling $179.3 million in tickets, according to Boxscore.

The critically acclaimed tour launched on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm and will conclude Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Once the Renaissance World Tour was announced, Billboard estimated it to gross between $275 million and $428 million; it now estimates it to gross at $560 million. If Billboard’s predictions are correct, Mrs. Carter will be the first Black person and the only woman on Billboard’s top ten list for ticket sales.

The three-hour concert has received accolades for its costumes, choreography, and Beyoncé’s pristine vocals. The concerts have featured surprise guest performances by such artists as Megan Thee Stallion, who joined Bey on stage in her hometown of Houston. The Los Angeles shows featured surprise appearances by Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Offset and Quavo of Migos, and Lil Wayne.

Beyoncé herself was surprised in Los Angeles when the iconic Diana Ross appeared onstage to serenade her with the Happy Birthday song. But arguably the most notable guest performer has been Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who joins her mother for a dance medley during the song “My Power.”



The Renaissance World Tour also featured a star-studded audience, with Oprah Winfrey, Jill Scott, Nicole Ari- Parker, Boris Kodjoe, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Keke Palmer all in attendance. In Houston, the audience consisted of her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, who added flames to the rumors of a Destiny’s Child reunion tour.

Beyoncé also made history earlier in 2023 when she became the most awarded artist in Grammy history with a total of 32. The artist won four Grammys for her Renaissance album. It debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and was her seventh consecutive album to do so.

