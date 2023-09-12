From One Queen To Another: Beyoncé Thanks Diana Ross For Renaissance Pop Up

Beyoncé is praising her “Queen” Diana Ross for taking time out of her legendary day to appear at the Los Angeles stop of her “Renaissance” tour.

The Bey Hive was completely floored when Diana Ross graced the stage on the last night of Beyoncé’s three-day reign at LA’s SoFi Stadium. With the show falling on Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, the Motown legend came out to sing her “Happy Birthday.”

Viral videos show how excited Beyoncé was to be surprised by her idol as she ran back on stage to greet Ms. Ross.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross on stage. “This is the legendary Diana Ross!”

“There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross said in response.

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

Beyoncé sang “Happy Birthday” to Ross at the Motown singer’s 75th birthday party in 2019. One week after Ross returned the favor, Beyoncé thanked her again while recapping the moment on social media for her fans.

“Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen. 🐝,” Beyoncé wrote on Monday, September 11.

The caption included a subtle reference to her “Renaissance” track “Alien Superstar”.

Fans also praised the iconic moment and made jokes about Lionel Richie getting snubbed by Diana Ross. A recent video shared on Twitter shows Richie explaining to a live audience why he has yet to share the stage with Ross to perform their song “Endless Love.”

“She has told me ‘No’ for 37 years. What did you think she was gonna do? Show up tonight? The woman ain’t coming… She’s over there singing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé,” Richie quipped.

“Piss me off,” he added.

Lionel Richie talks about Diana Ross not joining him to sing “Endless Love” on stage: “She has told me ‘No’ for 37 years. What did you think she was gonna do? Show up tonight? The woman ain’t coming… She’s over there singing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé.” pic.twitter.com/rQkZXCTscz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2023

