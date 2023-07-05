Beyoncé Fans Left Devastated After Sold-Out Pittsburgh Show Canceled

If you have plans to attend a Beyoncé concert in Pittsburgh, think again.

The Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert stop in Pittsburgh has been canceled, according to a tweet from Acrisure Stadium. The stadium where the concert was supposed to be held says the show will not take place on Aug. 3 due to “production logistics and scheduling issues.” They also claim refunds will be issued immediately.

They continued saying, “Apologies to all those who had tickets to this date – my heart goes out to you,” and encouraged fans to use their refund toward tickets for another date. That may be hard since her shows are sold-out. Once fans got the news, they started expressing concern and shock. One user had plans to see Queen Bey on her birthday and tweeted, “Omg not the show on my birthday.” Another said, “Omigosh this real? What is happening,” while a third threatened that her ticket for the Miami show was still valid. “OMG SHE BETTER NOT THINK ABOUT TAKING MIAMI OUT omggggg what’s happening,” he wrote.

Another user tweeted that this was her second canceled concert, claiming she missed out on a show by singer-rapperJidenna.

First @Jidenna now @Beyonce imma need one of ya’ll PR to fly me out to where ya’ll not being canceled at!!! I was soooo excited for my bday to see y’all💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Goldie✨ | UGC Creator (@onlyrealgold) July 5, 2023

The tour has been the talk of the summer. Mirror reports the cancellation comes after Amazon broke the record for first-day merchandise sales from an artist collaboration. Merchandise from the tour went on sale exclusively on Amazon, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, a poster, vinyl records, and digital music.

One of Beyoncé’s fan pages tweeted an image with other rescheduled tour dates. Fans going to the show in Seattle will now see Beyoncé on Sept. 14, and the date for Kansas City has been moved to Oct. 1.