Renaissance Tour Revenue: How Beyonce’s European Leg Broke Records

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is gearing up to be her most successful yet, critically and commercially, by breaking records with its European leg sales.

Billboard announced that the Grammy winner was the “top-grossing act” of May in its Boxscore report, earning $67.5 million with over 450,000 tickets sold the 9 shows performed this month on the continent.

The Houstonian continued to set records as she was the first woman in four years, as well as first Black woman in general, to go Number #1 on the music data platform’s Top Tour Charts.

Afrotech ran the numbers, and the it is clear that Queen Bey’s “only competition is herself.” She has already outsold the European legs of her prior two tours, “Formation” and “On The Run II,” the latter being her second joint-venture with husband and fellow artist Jay-Z. Since she embarked on “Renaissance,” the powerhouse singer has entertained a million fans through 21 performances.

The record-breaking does not end there, as the mother of three also is setting new standards for the stadiums she stops at. Her London and Warsaw shows were the highest-grossing for the Tottenham Hotspur and PGE Narodowy stadiums, respectively. Across Europe, Beyonce’s single night performances have set new precedents for ticket sales and concert attendance in those countries.

For London specifically, her five-night-run in England garnered over $40 million in revenue, the most ever accumulated by an American artist. Overall, she has completed the first leg of her tour with reported earnings of $154.4 million.

Beyonce has not only made headlines for her massive profits from the tour, but of the cultural spectacle her shows have become known for. From celebrity sightings to 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy’s dance breaks, the Renaissance World Tour is packed with excitement and surprise for attendees.

Currently, Beyonce is on a brief break as she prepares to commence her North American leg, starting July 12 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Fans eagerly await to see what the music icon has up her sleeve for this next round of shows.

