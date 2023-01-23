Bey is Back! Beyoncé Slays Stage After 4 Years for Reportedly $24M Invite-Only Dubai Concert

Beyoncé has returned to the stage after a four-year hiatus.

According to USA Today, the Bootylicious performer did a show at the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai over the weekend. The Jan. 21 was her first performance since she took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event back in 2018.

The exclusive, invitation-only event celebrated the opening of the new luxury hotel and began with Beyoncé’s classic rendition of Etta James‘ song, “At Last.”

The Sun reported that Beyoncé was paid £20 million ($24,693,700 in U.S. dollars) for the performance, which lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

Her family was in attendance, including her mother, Tina Knowles, and her father, Mathew Knowles. Her husband, Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter were also in the crowd.

Some of the notable audience members included Chloe and her sister, Halle Bailey, Nia Long, Letitia Wright, Sabrina Elba, Ellen Pompeo, Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner, and Rebel Wilson.

Future recording star, Blue Ivy joined her mother on stage to perform their duet, “Brown Skin Girl.” Other tunes that Beyoncé performed were “Beautiful Liar,” “Flaws and All,” “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,” “Crazy in Love,” “Countdown” and “Bigger.”

According to Variety, there may be an upcoming performance from Queen Bey at this years Grammys. They reported that she did not perform any songs from her more recent project, 2022’s Renaissance at the Dubai show.

The R&B diva snared a nomination for Album of the Year for the latest album. She is also nominated in the R&B performance, Dance/Electronic Album categories as well. Beyoncé has secured a total of nine nominations for the Feb. 5 presentation of the Grammys.