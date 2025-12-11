Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé And Venus Williams To Co-Chair Met Gala 2026, Teyana Taylor And A’Ja Wilson On Host Committee Beyoncé and Venus Williams are among the powerhouse quartet of women tapped to co-chair the 2026 Met Gala.







Beyoncé is ending her decade-long break from the iconic Met Gala and will return in 2026 as a co-chair alongside other leading female powerhouses.

On Dec. 10, organizers revealed the co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala, with Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman joining Vogue’s Anna Wintour to lead the star-studded event, AP reports. Set for May 4 with the newly announced theme, “Costume Art,” the gala will mark Beyoncé’s return—and her eighth appearance—as one of the most anticipated figures on the carpet.

Williams will make her co-chair debut seven years after her sister Serena Williams helped lead the 2019 ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ gala. Kidman steps in for her third co-chair role in two decades, having previously hosted in 2003 and 2005. Wintour, long credited with transforming the event into a global spectacle, most recently helped raise $31 million for the Met’s Costume Institute.

Additional A-listers rounding out the 2026 Met Gala host committee include actors Zoë Kravitz, Teyana Taylor, Elizabeth Debicki, Gwendoline Christie, and Lena Dunham; musicians Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, LISA, Sam Smith, and Yseult; dancer Misty Copeland; WNBA star A’ja Wilson; models Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, and Lauren Wasser; Vogue editor Chloe Malle; fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello; and artist Anna Weyant.

No official dress code has been revealed yet, but with the theme “Costume Art,” the exhibit will spotlight how fashion has been represented in art throughout the centuries. The showcase will pair garments with objects from across the museum, highlighting the long-standing relationship between clothing and artistic expression.

“It’s a show that can really live in fascinating ways at the museum and can pull from all different areas of our collection — paintings, sculpture, drawings,” the museum’s CEO and Director, Max Hollein, said last month.

The Met Gala returns on May 4, with the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition opening to the public on May 10, 2026, and running through Jan. 10, 2027.

