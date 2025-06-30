Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation Gifts $100K To Texas Southern To Support HBCU Marching Band The lofty gift will go toward upgrading the band's infrastructure and provide scholarships.







Beyoncé continues to BeyGOOD as her philanthropic foundation makes a lofty gift to an HBCU marching band.

BeyGOOD announced the singer’s donation of $100K to Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band. The Houston-based HBCU expressed its appreciation for the gift to its musicians.

“This gift expands opportunities for Texas Southern students by providing scholarships, strengthening programs with new resources, and preserving a legacy that continues to shape culture, creativity, and community,” captioned the shared post.

The TSU marching band has a prior connection with the H-town superstar. Over 200 members also appeared at Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Day Halftime show in 2024. The university’s president also commended the foundation for its support of students as they matriculate.

“We are deeply appreciative of the BeyGOOD Foundation for this significant demonstration of its commitment to empowering our student musicians and elevating their form of artistic expression,” said TSU President J.W. Crawford III.

The Ocean of Soul Marching Band initially participated in Beyoncé’s historic performance not only because of its ties to her hometown but also due to its academic and musical excellence. Now, they are being further honored by the Grammy winner through this donation, which will support the next class of instrumentalists.

“The BeyGOOD Foundation’s impactful investment affirms the powerful role that HBCUs play in shaping the next generation of artistic, academic, and cultural leaders,” said Charlie Coleman III, TSU’s Senior Associate Vice President of Development & Alumni Engagement. “This partnership does more than support the Ocean of Soul—it opens doors for our students to access the arts in life-changing ways, inspired by one of the most beloved artists of our time. It is a shining example of how philanthropy can uplift communities and ignite futures.”

The scholarship will be allocated to support band members as well as recruitment and retention efforts. Additional funding will upgrade the band’s infrastructure and technology, furthering its place among the top-ranked marching bands across HBCUs.

Marching bands are an integral pillar of HBCU culture, with BeyGOOD recognizing and championing this storied artistry with monetary support.

