Beyoncé Wins First Emmy For 'Beyoncé Bowl' Costume Design, Edging Closer To EGOT Status







Beyoncé has won her first Primetime Emmy Award for costume design for her “Beyoncé Bowl” halftime show, a Western-inspired performance that streamed on Netflix during the NFL’s Christmas Day game.

The honor, announced Aug. 12 by the Television Academy in its juried categories, recognizes Beyoncé and her creative team — Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell, and Timothy White — in the category of Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program.

“This is historic,” one observer said. “It feels like Beyoncé has unlocked a new door.”

Panels of industry experts decide juried Emmy categories and have no formal nominees. Winners will receive their awards during the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles next month.

After 10 previous nominations without a win, Beyoncé’s Emmy marks a milestone in her career and moves her closer to EGOT status, needing only an Oscar and a Tony to complete the rare quartet of awards.

The 13-minute halftime show, held in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, featured live performances of “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” and “Ya Ya” from her Cowboy Carter album. With over 500 performers — including Post Malone and Blue Ivy Carter — the performance celebrated Black Southern and Western heritage, setting streaming records.

Netflix reported the event peaked at 27 million viewers during the game and an additional 50 million streams within 10 days, with #BeyonceBowl even trending higher than #Christmas on X.

In addition to her costume design win, Beyoncé remains in contention for two more Emmys at the upcoming Creative Arts ceremony: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. Adding intrigue, her husband Jay-Z is also nominated as executive producer for Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show, which is up for the same variety special award.

With 35 Grammy Awards already to her name, Beyoncé’s latest recognition underscores her influence both on stage and behind the scenes.

