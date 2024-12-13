Education by Mary Spiller Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation Donates $100,000 To The University Of Houston The donation will support UH's law center, allowing it to expand its faculty and resources.







Beyoncé donated $100,000 on behalf of her BeyGood Foundation to the University of Houston’s Law Center on December 11. The Houston-born singer’s donation will go toward the University’s Criminal Justice Clinic.

As reported by UH News, the money will allow the center to hire a full-time director and expand some of its resources and services for students in the program. Additionally, with the expansion of full-time faculty members, the clinic will be equipped to take on more students.

In alignment with BeyGood’s mission, the Criminal Justice Clinic has announced that it will increase its efforts to assist communities and focus their work in more underserved areas surrounding the university’s campus.

“I am delighted that the BeyGood Foundation has made this very generous gift to the UH Law Center,” Leonard Baynes, dean of UH Law Center, said in a statement. “Not only will this funding help establish a full-time criminal justice clinic that provides pro bono legal services in our community, but it will also supercharge our already excellent criminal law and justice programming.”

Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation was launched in 2013 and has strived to support activism and social change organizations while serving marginalized communities economically, academically, and equitably.

As per the BeyGood organization website, the foundation offers opportunities for fellowships and internships to help prepare students for permanent job placements and stable income. It also offers educational scholarships to keep up with the rising tuition costs of universities, and the organization has supported small businesses with financial relief assistance and educational opportunities to increase business sustainability.

In 2023, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour partnered with the Black Parade Route Small Business Impact to commit $2 million to small businesses throughout the tour in support of Black Parade’s events.

