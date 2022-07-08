Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Embraces Method Man’s 21-Year-Old Apology To Destiny’s Child

It’s never too late to be the bigger man.

The legendary rapper Method Man wants to make amends with Destiny’s Child after 21 years, and Beyoncé’s mother is here for it.

In a new interview with rapper Math Hoffa on his My Expert Opinion podcast, the Wu-Tang Clan member opened up about his personal struggles with “low self esteem” which often led him to take his “misery” out on other people, including the R&B triad Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams while at the 2004 MOBO Awards, EW reported.

He recalled reaching a level of comfort with Destiny’s Child after meeting them back in 1999 when the previous members included LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. “This is when it was still four of them, the original members,” said the 51-year-old New York native. “Very nice, very cordial and all that. I always kept that in in my head, like these are some decent young ladies and s—.”

Back in 2004, Method Man was attending the awards show to support Icon award recipient Janet Jackson, when he didn’t receive the welcome he thought he deserved from the trio.

“I see the girls, so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say what’s up to them,” Method Man said.