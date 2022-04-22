Beyoncé’s MUA Teaches Makeup Looks for Any Moment in 30-Day MasterClass

MasterClass has teamed up with makeup artist to the stars Sir John for a 30-day masterclass on “How to Create Makeup Looks for Any Moment.”

Starting on May 20, Sir John will teach a structured curriculum where members will learn meaningful skills through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration, and an engaged community. In the 30-day class, Sir John will teach MasterClass members 12 simple makeup techniques to create three of his most sought-after looks, including the “no makeup” look, the “everyday” look, and the “icon” look.

“My philosophy is not about how the makeup looks on you, but instead it’s about how the makeup makes you feel,” Sir John said.

“I’m going to teach members the importance of viewing beauty from the inside out and how the makeup techniques I use can help them understand and appreciate their own specific beauty. Everyone is welcome here—this is a party for one and all!”

Members will get guidance from Sir John on identifying their skin type and breaking down the products and tools to help them customize a routine that is right for their complexion. The master makeup guru will also teach members how to shop for brushes and products on a budget regardless of their skin type and makeup style.

“Sir John uses makeup as a tool for empowerment,” David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, said. “Drawing on a decades-long career as a makeup artist to icons like Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Karlie Kloss, his session teaches members of all genders and ethnicities core techniques to enhance their beauty, not cover it up.”

Through the three looks Sir John will teach, members will learn 12 versatile skills to help their beauty shine through, including how to achieve the perfect base, contour, apply cream blush, and accent the lips—all from Sir John’s signature “Boy Beat” look. Enrollment begins April 21, ahead of the class’s May 20 launch.