Women by Stacy Jackson Initiative Empowers HBCU Students To Tackle Sexual And Reproductive Health Disparities Through the 'Beyond the Sheets' program, HBCU student share sexual and reproductive health information on campus.









Power to Decide, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sexual and reproductive health, continues its mission through “Beyond the Sheets,” an initiative empowering HBCU students in the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The program addresses crucial gaps in sexual and reproductive health services at HBCUs. Launched in 2023, “Beyond the Sheets” employs four guiding principles: listen, engage, mobilize, and influence. A press release by Power to Decide shared that the initiative utilizes social media to spark discussions, organizes campus events promoting nonjudgmental spaces, and facilitates access to safer sex materials and local health services. It also encourages peer advocacy to tackle inadequate sexual and reproductive health resources.

HBCUs play a vital role in shaping Black professionals. They enroll 10% of all Black college students, with women comprising 64% of this population. Power to Decide emphasized that “Ambassadors are at the forefront on HBCU campuses spreading accurate, trustworthy sexual and reproductive health information.”

Many HBCUs are situated in areas with limited access to sexual and reproductive health resources, a situation worsened by structural racism and healthcare disparities.

“Beyond the Sheets” strives to confront and mitigate multifaceted obstacles like the nearly 75% of HBCUs that operate within states that have implemented stringent reproductive rights laws while simultaneously grappling with insufficient financial support for on-campus wellness facilities. The program currently involves ten student ambassadors from five HBCUs: Florida A&M University, Tougaloo College, Tuskegee University, the University of the Virgin Islands, and Xavier University of Louisiana. Dr. McDonald-Mosley noted, “Our ambassadors are creating sustainable change across their campuses and beyond to ensure everyone has the resources and information needed to advance sexual and reproductive well-being.”

Looking ahead, Power to Decide envisions broadening the reach of “Beyond the Sheets” and aspiring to expand to additional HBCU campuses across the nation.