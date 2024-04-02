Former Hot Boys Rapper BG Released After Being Arrested For Violating Probation

Former Hot Boys member, BG, who was recently released from prison was arrested after being accused of violating his parole when he performed with fellow rappers Gucci Mane and Boosie Badazz in February.

According to NOLA, the New Orleans rapper was taken in after a U.S. District Judge in Louisiana signed off on him being charged for violating the conditions of his probation due to performing in Las Vegas with Gucci Mane and Boosie. He was arrested after hitting the stage on Feb. 8.

The rapper is supposed to obtain explicit permission from the court before “entering into self-employment.” He was instructed to find employment elsewhere by probation officers.

He also released videos in February and also needed permission to do so, but did not.

In court documents, he answered, “I’m a rapper. That (is) my profession.”

Another condition of his release is getting permission from the court to be associated with anyone who was previously convicted of any felony charges. Boosie and Gucci Mane are both convicted felons. Gucci Mane pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon back in 2014. Boosie was arrested last year in June by federal agents for allegedly possessing a gun as a felon.

BG is required to get permission from the court to associate with convicted felons and did not do so before he performed with the two recording artists in February.

The formerly incarcerated rapper just started two years of court-mandated supervised release last month on Feb. 1. He was released on his own recognizance on Wednesday, March 27 after being arrested in Las Vegas. He could be sent back to prison if the court decides to revoke his probation.

After being released, BG posted to his Instagram account.

“It’s crazy how after paying my debt to society with 12 and a half years of my life I come home and still ain’t free…

I been doing everything the right way and it seems like that ain’t enough…

I been going threw it behind the scenes and got a muzzle on for the time being but I’m confident I’ll come out on TOP…

I always do… 🙏🏾”

Rolling Stone reported that BG was serving 12 years of a 14-year sentence when he was released last year in September. He pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges after being arrested in 2009. He and two others were stopped by police officers in New Orleans at the time. There were three guns and a loaded magazine discovered in the car, which was also reported stolen.