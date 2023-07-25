Biden Administration Hires First Black Women As Director of Legislative Affairs

The Biden Administration is shaking things up with its new hire. Shuwanza Goff has been named the White House’s new director of legislative affairs, The Associated Press reports.

Goff, 38, is a veteran congressional aide who served as Biden’s main point of contact to the House at the start of his administration. This appointment will make her the first Black woman in this role. She is taking over for former director, Louisa Terrell.

In a statement, President Joe Biden, described Goff as a “proven leader and trusted voice on both sides of the aisle.” He broke down how her leadership played a key role in numerous initiatives during the first two years of his term including the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and tax and health care packages.

“Shuwanza’s close partnership with my decades-long friends in the House and Senate, and her expertise, instincts, and deep respect for the United States Congress will continue to serve our Administration and the American people well,” Biden said.

She steps into the role with her work cut out for her. Over the next few weeks, the Virginia native will be tasked with making sure Biden’s agenda stays intact while engaging with the House Republican Conference as well as working through the reauthorization process of the Federal Aviation Administration.

With her previous experience as senior aide to Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), leaders like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) say Goff is more than qualified to get the job done. “Shuwanza is a friend and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle know that she is a policy professional with the experience and institutional knowledge of both the legislative and executive branch,” McCarthy said.

“The White House,” he added, “is lucky to have her back.”

Previously, Goff was part of the lobbying team at Cornerstone Government Affairs, according to The Hill.