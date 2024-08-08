President Joe Biden Has ‘No Confidence’ In Peaceful Transfer Of Power If Trump Loses Again 

President Joe Biden admitted that he has “no confidence” in a peaceful transition of power if former President Donald Trump loses – again – in November 2024, CBS News reports.

In a sitdown interview with chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, the President warned voters of Trump’s past words, claiming there would be a “bloodbath” if he were to lose and how he means what he says. “He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it. All the stuff about ‘If we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath, it’ll have been a stolen [election],'” Biden said.

In his first TV interview since exiting the 2024 race, President Biden tells CBS News' @costareports he's "not confident at all" that a peaceful transfer of power will happen in January 2025 if former President Donald Trump loses.

"He means what he says. We don't take him…"



"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it."

Biden referred to the “bloodbath” comments made by the indicted businessman during a rally in Ohio in March 2024. While the President and his team sounded the alarm on his remarks, Trump doubled down, saying they were geared toward an economic fallout of U.S. trade policy. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” he said.

Media narrative: Trump just called for a bloodbath if he loses the election



Trump is predicting a bloodbath in the automobile industry if he loses: pic.twitter.com/uO8DTwbp4Z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 16, 2024

At the time, Biden campaign spokesman James Singer professed sentiments of Trump wanting another January 6 insurrection; however, he believes “the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

During the June 2024 presidential debates, Biden asked Trump if he would accept the results if he were defeated since he continuously claims the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. Instead of a simple “yes or no” answer, the former president said, “If it’s a fair and legal and good election,” and said there’s “nothing [he’d] rather do.” Biden called his bluff, saying since he is a “whiner,” a peaceful shift of power won’t happen. “I tell you what, I doubt you’ll accept it because you’re such a whiner,” Biden said during their only debate.

“The idea that if you lose again, you accepting anything, you can’t stand the loss, something snapped in you when you lost the last time.”

The interview, scheduled to air on Aug. 11, will be Biden’s first public interview since his Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. According to CNN, Biden has remained out of the spotlight outside of duties, including announcing a successful prisoner exchange with Russia and a trip to Texas to celebrate the life of the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and to mark the anniversary of the Civil Rights Act.

However, as Election Day is less than 100 days away, the President took the time to remind American voters of Trump’s slick power attempts to overturn elections — including adding sympathetic local election officials. “Look, what they’re trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes … they’re putting people in place in states that they’re going to count the votes, right?” he said.

“You can’t love your country only when you win.”

