Biden And Trump Agree To Two Debates Ahead Of 2024 Presidential Election

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump have agreed to two debates ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election in November.

The first debate will be hosted by CNN on June 27 and the second on Sept. 10 on ABC. The quick agreement — with the first debate occurring in a little over a month — came after the President announced he wouldn’t participate in presidential debates sponsored by the nonpartisan commission, which has organized the debates for more than 30 years.

To counter, the Biden campaign thought media outlets would be a better source to organize the debates between both party nominees. Shortly after the timeline agreement was met, Biden said the invitation from CNN was accepted, saying, “Over to you, Donald.” Trump, who has openly said he would take Biden on “anytime and anyplace,” jumped on Truth Social to accept the challenge. “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!,” Trump said.

Then the rivals agreed to a second debate on ABC.

According to CNN, the debate in June will be held in CNN studios in Atlanta, with anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash serving as moderators. No audience will be present, in hopes it will maximize the time given for the debate. Anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will be moderating for ABC.

The Trump campaign feels the debates will push voter concerns further about Biden’s age, at 81-years-old, and competence, while Biden’s team thinks his 77-year-old opponent’s rhetoric will give voters a reminder of why he only served one-term.

But their age did not stop each other from taking jabs on social media. The President jumped on twitter to push Trump’s buttons. “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” Biden said. “Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”

Biden continued to make the schedule for the debates, highlighting Trump’s trial schedule. “So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I heard you’re free on Wednesdays.”

Trump followed by stating Biden was the “WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together!”

The debate in June has been added to both candidates’ already hectic schedules. Trump’s criminal hush money trial in New York will potentially be ending, Biden has foreign trips to France and Italy planned, the end of the Supreme Court’s term, as well as two criminal trials for the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

In order to be eligible to participate, both candidates are required to complete several tasks. First, the candidates will have to fill the requirements listed in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States and file a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. The nominee’s name must appear on a decent number of state ballots in order to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to secure the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline.

Lastly, both have to agree to accept the rules and format of the debate as well as get close to 15% in four different national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN’s reporting standards.

