Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘Big Brother’ Alum Mickey Lee In Critical Condition After A ‘Series Of Cardiac Arrests’ "Big Brother" Season 27 star Mickey Lee is in critical but stable condition after suffering " a series of cardiac arrests."







A GoFundMe has been launched for Big Brother star Mickey Lee after she experienced a “health crisis” involving multiple cardiac arrests.

Lee’s family started the campaign on Dec. 22, seeking donations to help cover the emotional and financial strain from hospital bills and ongoing care following the star’s health emergency, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“Today, we’re coming together with heavy hearts to ask for your support,” fundraiser organizer Kori Smith wrote. “Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging.”

The campaign notes that donations will help cover medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation and recovery support, as well as family travel, lodging, and related costs.

“This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs,” Smith wrote. “Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to Mickey’s care and help ease the burden on her loved ones during this difficult time.”

After quickly reaching its initial $22,000 goal, the campaign increased its target to $40,000 and had raised nearly $28,000 by Dec. 24.

“Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most. Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support,” the campaign reads.

The Jacksonville, Florida native, now living in Atlanta, according to the GoFundMe, competed on Season 27 of the CBS reality hit. She lasted 59 days before her mid-pack eviction. At the time, Cliffton “Will” Williams, a 50-year-old college sports podcaster evicted on day 66 who later served on the jury that picked Ashley Hollis as the winner, named Lee as the pre-jury contestant he wished he could have saved.

“Mickey for sure. Mickey and I were close in the house, and she’s a good friend. We vibed a lot in the house. She was an amazing cook, and I miss that,” he said at the time.

RELATED CONTENT: New York Celebrates International Underground Railroad Month, Honors Harriet Tubman’s Iconic Legacy