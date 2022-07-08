Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Founder Celebrates Birth of Son On Anniversary of Late Father’s Death

If you know anything about Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks founder Derrick Hayes it’s that he dedicates his continued success in business and philanthropy to his late father Dave.

So the Forbes 1000 entrepreneur was beyond overjoyed to welcome his newborn son on Wednesday, the anniversary of his late father’s death.

“This is such a full-circle moment,” a post on his business Facebook read. “My father died July 6, 2009, and I dedicated my business to him. My son was born today, July 6, 2022, and I’m dedicating my life to him.”

“Welcome to the world son,” he added. “I got my big Dave in heaven and now I got my lil Dave here on earth 🙏🏾💪🏾👨‍👦”

The heartfelt post received praise from the company’s many supporters. The arrival of Hayes’ son comes days after the Atlanta-based CEO popped the big question to Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole at Essence Festival, AJC reports.

“I just want to show you that these last two years, you changed my life,” the West Philadelphia native told Cole. “You did a lot. You’ve been having my back a long time, more than anybody in this world. So, I want to make this real.”

Cole replied, “Of course, I do.”

The proposal came a few days after Hayes surprised Cole once again with a lavish baby shower one week ahead of their baby boy’s arrival, People reports. The intimate soiree was attended by family and close friends.

“Hiding it from Pinky was definitely hard because we are together every day and we know each other’s moves so well,” Hayes said of planning the surprise party. “I had to do a little maneuvering to get around her.”

Cole said she was “totally overwhelmed with love and excitement to see all of the very special people in my life come together to celebrate the birth of our baby boy.”

The couple is already parents to daughter D Ella, whom they welcomed in February.