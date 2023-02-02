Big Freedia Prepares to Break Ground on Property for New Hotel and Nightclub in NOLA

The city of NOLA is about to be on and popping in 2024.

Bounce artist Big Freedia is gearing up for plans to launch Hotel Freedia, a boutique nightclub and hotel in New Orleans.

According to Rolling Stone, the performer confirmed that workers would be breaking ground on the location on Decatur and Frenchmen streets in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood of New Orleans this spring.

“This dream of mine has been in the works for a long time, I’ll be one of the first Black hotel owners in New Orleans,” Freedia wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Will keep y’all posted on the official opening date, can’t wait to see y’all at Hotel Freedia,” the tweet continued.

Hotel Freedia will only feature five rooms as she envisions the hotel operating more as a nightclub, music, venue, and pool party spot, providing its guests with entertainment, food, and drinks during their visit.

“Think of a country club with a music venue,” Freedia’s manager Reid Martin said when describing the hotel.

“Obviously, Frenchmen Street is all about local music so we want to have a lot of local music going on, but we’re also interested in having some national music coming in,” Martin added.

Big Freedia teased at the concept for her hotel about two years ago during the pandemic, where she occupied her time at home cooking and providing hospitality for herself, friends, and neighbors.

“Not being able to go out and work during the pandemic, cooking brought so much light and creativity it just really got me interested in doing a restaurant,” Freedia said.

“And I always had a dream of opening a hotel, so it just kind of came together that way,” the bounce icon added.

The hotel is an extension of Big Freedia’s business adventures.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the artist announced a cannabis partnership with Green Queen Dispensary in August 2022.

Big Freedia hopes her hotel venture will celebrate its grand opening in time for Mardi Gras 2024.