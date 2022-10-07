Big Sean, King Ryan, Angus Cloud, Kelly Wearstler, and Don C Team Up For Hummers’ ‘Malibu’ Series

Rapper Big Sean, lightweight boxer Ryan “King” Garcia, Euphoria star Angus Cloud, and others are among a lineup of cultural innovators who have teamed up to help unveil GMC’s Hummer EV The Malibu Series.

Along with Big Sean, King Ryan, and Angus Cloud, others included in the innovative series are designer, business leader, and best-selling author Kelly Wearstler, and designer and creative strategy and design advisor Don C who curated The Malibu Series.

Shot in the mountains of Santa Monica, the unique five-episode series brings together a unique cast of talent to explore the capabilities of the world’s first all-electric super truck. Each episode was designed to put the vehicle and the film’s protagonists, Big Sean, Wearstler, Angus Cloud, Ryan Garcia, and Don C, through their paces.

Big Sean got to test out the new Hummer as part of the series, and he had only good things to say.

GMC Hummer EV Presents Malibu Series: NEXT GEN ELECTRIC starring Big Sean from RANAVERSE on Vimeo.

“The GMC HUMMER EV blew me away with its high-tech features & understated luxury,” the Detroit native said.

“The My Mode feature just adds to the elevated driving experience as a whole.”

Don C’s work as a cultural innovator and influential streetwear designer has helped elevate him as a respected name in music and professional basketball. He has collaborated with some of the most coveted brands, such as Jordan, Nike, Converse, Levi’s, Mitchell & Ness.

His creativity led him to join the Chicago Bulls organization in 2022 as a Creative Strategy and Design Advisor. Working on The Malibu Series allowed Don C to highlight hip-hop’s impact on mainstream pop culture.

“I feel privileged that major corporations such as GMC have reached out to my peers and me in the hip-hop community to add value to the products they make in the marketplace, such as the HUMMER EV,” Don C told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“The whole world is influenced by Hip-Hop, and we have key input as major consumers of brands like GMC,” he continued.

“It’s important to add perspective to these products and add value to these brands that speak to us and are embraced by our community.”