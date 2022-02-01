Bill Cosby’s Attorney Requests U.S. Supreme Court Not Revive His Sexual Assault Case

Shamed comedian Bill Cosby was released from prison in June after an overturned conviction for criminal sexual assault. Now his attorney wants to make sure the case is not revived in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjeato, submitted paperwork Monday, the Associated Press reported.

According to Bonjeato’s documents, the case prosecutors want to present is based on a narrow set of facts and not worth the court’s time.

The Montgomery County (PA) District Attorney’s Office wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision that overturned Cosby‘s indecent exposure conviction. Prosecutors said in a statement in November that Cosby shouldn’t have been granted immunity even though the previous county prosecutor promised such in a press release.

The state’s highest court discovered that Cosby initially thought there was a non-prosecution agreement with the former district attorney in 2005 when he provided detrimental testimony in the accuser’s lawsuit. Based on that testimony, he was arrested in 2015.

Cosby was in prison for nearly three years before he was released. The disgraced 84-year-old actor was to serve three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

“Notwithstanding the commonwealth’s warning of imminent catastrophic consequences, the Cosby holding will likely be confined to its own ‘rare, if not entirely unique’ set of circumstances, making review by this court particularly unjustified,” Bonjeanto stated in the 15-page response filed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cosby is currently facing a civil lawsuit brought by Judy Huth in Los Angeles Superior Court. The comedian plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Huth, according to The New York Daily News, first met Cosby in 1974.

The 37-year-old star approached the 15-year-old Huth and her 16-year-old friend, who watched him work on a film set. Huth claimed Cosby served her alcohol a few days later and took her to what she believed was the Playboy Mansion.