Bill Gates Goes Up For Afrobeats After Meeting Burns Boy In Nigeria

Afrobeats is so on top of what’s hot at the moment that even billionaire business magnate Bill Gates had to give the genre a shoutout.

The Microsoft co-founder was in Nigeria on Wednesday, June 21, speaking with students and young leaders at the “Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation” summit where he took time to praise the country’s dominance in today’s popular music.

“Of course, being here in Nigeria, I can’t help but mention the amazing creativity that goes on here,” Gates sad. “Afrobeats from Nigeria are popular everywhere.”

With Gates having a 20-year-old daughter named Pheobe, Gates was well aware of the chart-topping Afrobeats stars like Davido and Wizkid, as well as Burna Boy and Rema, whom his daughter was “jealous” he would get to meet.

“When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, ‘You’re lucky to go see Burna Boy and Rema.’ So, I had to look them up… because I’m so ‘hip,'” he said jokingly.

“But I also remember, the last time I was here, I did get to see Davido and Wizkid perform and I was quite impressed with that. So, my kids think I’ve come to a very hip place.”

Elsewhere during his speech, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair encouraged Nigerian students to pursue careers in health, education, and finance after sharing his experience with technology and explaining how knowledge of the sciences can greatly aid communities locally and worldwide.

“You have the incredible potential to drive this country forward,” Gates told the students.

The event Gates was speaking at was co-hosted by the Co-Creation Hub Nigeria and Lagos Business School and held at Lagos State, Channels TV reports. Its purpose was to gather scholars and industry leaders to share insights on how science and innovation can bring more positive change and contribute to a brighter future for Africa.

