From $100 to $30 Million: Nigerian Immigrants Build Fastest Growing Black-Owned Creators Platform

Uyi and Faith Abraham, a husband-and-wife team, are the founders of Vonza.com, a fast-growing software platform for creators and entrepreneurs to create and sell online courses.

Uyi Abraham arrived in America with just $100 and a suitcase of clothes and against all odds was able to build what is now the fastest-growing Black-owned creators’ platform. This comprehensive all-in-one business solution for creatives offers website building, course creation, email marketing, and more, and is valued at $30 million.

“Our unwavering mission has been to foster a thriving community where creatives can convert their passions into profitable ventures,” said Faith.

Vonza.com is more than just a platform for creatives; it is a comprehensive suite of tools and resources designed to help individuals turn their passions into thriving businesses. From website building and course creation to email marketing and more, the platform has everything creatives need to succeed.

As a husband and wife team, Uyi and Faith bring a unique perspective and complementary skills to their work at Vonza.com. Their shared commitment to empowering creatives and providing a supportive community has driven the platform’s rapid growth and success. Vonza.com was born out of its frustration of wasting time and money trying several software tools together to run its online business instead of serving its customers. They emptied their life savings, putting everything on the line to build Vonza with an unyielding passion to make online business simple and easy.

The Abrahams’ story is one of determination and hard work and serves as a testament to the power of entrepreneurship and the American Dream. Their platform is changing the game for creatives, providing individuals with the tools and resources to turn their passions into successful businesses.

For more information on the inspiring story of Uyi and Faith Abraham and the dynamic duo behind Vonza, visit vonza.com/about-us and watch their story on YouTube. Their journey from $100 to $30 million serves as a testament to the power of entrepreneurship and the limitless possibilities available to those who dare to dream big.

