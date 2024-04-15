Bill Withers Tribute: ‘Grandma’s Hands’ Mother’s Day Performance With Kori Withers And Special Guest Valerie Simpson

Bill Withers’ iconic song “Grandma’s Hands” has been released as an illustrated book and an animated music video to celebrate the iconic artist’s song.

His daughter, Kori Withers, and his wife, Marcia Withers, have been promoting the children’s book with special readings across California. Now, Kori, a singer and songwriter in her own right, is set to do a special musical performance in New York City, during which she will be joined by music legend Valerie Simpson, according to the official Bill Withers website. The “Mother’s Day Brunch With the Music of Bill Withers” will take place at Manhattan’s City Vineyard (233 West St. at Pier 26) on May 12 at 12 P.M. Withers and Simpson will be joined by Marcus Machado and Everett Bradley. The book “Grandma’s Hands” will be available at the event for a special price.

The 32-page illustrated book embodies Withers’ iconic song “Grandma’s Hands.” Bringing it to life on the page with vivid and colorful pictures. The illustrations were painted by multiple award-winning artist R. Gregory Christie, and published by Joel Harper’s Freedom Three Publishing in collaboration with the Withers Family’s Mattie Music Group in July 2023. The book highlights a universally applicable message. Centering on a young Bill Withers being uplifted and comforted by his grandma and her unconditional love, the book has themes of love, family, and relationships. It discusses the resonating impact our elders have on shaping who we become and blossom into.

The book overview reads, “Grandma’s Hands” is a timeless, universal song originally featured on Bill Withers’ 1971 album, “Just As I Am.” With soulful lyrics, the song captures the significant impact that Withers’ grandmother had on his life as a child. Multiple award-winning artist, R. Gregory Christie has brought the iconic song to life through vibrant illustrations, painting a tender portrait of Bill’s grandmother. Through the illustrations, readers are transported back in time to experience the comfort, security, and unconditional love that he found in his grandmother’s hands.”

In addition to the illustrated books, Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings has enlisted Martian Blueberry to help bring to life a music video. Martian Blueberry is an award-winning creative agency that specializes in vivid animation and art rendition. It was co-founded by Carl Jones, who is most well known for producing popular shows like Adult Swim’s “The Boondocks” and “Black Dynamite.” They came together to put the book in a short music video that features Kori Withers.

Bill Withers died on March 30, 2020 at the age of 81, leaving behind an iconic music legacy.

Withers, a former Navy aircraft mechanic who taught himself to play guitar and went on to write iconic songs of the 1970s like “Lean on Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and “Use Me.” Withers, with his evocative and gritty R&B voice, released his debut album, “Just as I Am,” in 1971 when he was in his 30s. The album featured “Ain’t No Sunshine,” a chart-topping hit that resonated with audiences. Following this success, Withers continued to produce hits including, “Lean on Me,” which topped the charts in 1972, and “Use Me” (1972), “Lovely Day” (1977), and “Just the Two of Us” (1981). However, the multiple Grammy Award winner became disillusioned with the music industry after his 1985 album “Watching You Watching Me” and ceased recording and performing.

Withers was known for his conversational singing style, allowing his songs to speak for themselves. Leo Sacks, who oversaw the re-release of Withers’s catalog, described him as “a mystical man, like a Greek oracle,” according to The New York Times.

