Bill Withers To Be Honored By West Virginia With Statue And Plaza In His Name
The city of Beckley will host a dedication ceremony to unveil the new plaza and statue.







Legendary singer and songwriter Bill Withers will receive two new recognitions by the West Virginia town of Beckley. The acclaimed musician, who was born in nearby Slab Fork, will get a new statue and plaza dedicated in his honor.

According to WV News, the city will also host a dedication ceremony to unveil the statue and plaza on March 28. Inside the Bill Wither Plaza, located in Beckley’s downtown area, a 7-foot-tall statue will display the singer’s likeness. The ceremony will also bring out guest speakers and performance, including a rendition of Withers’ hit song “Lean On Me” performed by students and staff at a local middle school.

The plaza will honor Withers’ contributions to the arts and music with interpretive signs, musical playground instruments, and public art installations. His wife, Marcia Withers, is also expected to attend the statue dedication.

The Bill Withers Statue committee brought the installment to fruition. Members hope the statue and its accompanying plaza will bring tourism into the area as it remembers one of its legendary figures.

Although born in Slab Fork, Withers’ mother raised him in the neighboring city of Beckley. Upon graduating from Stratton High School, he went on to serve in the Navy. After nearly a decade in the military, Withers moved to Los Angeles to pursue his musical ambitions.

He went on to release classics such as “Aint No Sunshine,” Lovely Day”, and “Just The Two Of Us” with Grover Washington Jr. The mutli-Grammy winner’s contributions led to his induction in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

While Wither saw success outside his time in Beckley, he still remained connected to the city that raised him. Before his death in 2020, he frequently returned to attend high school reunions. He also bought an additional home right outside the town.

In 2024, Withers posthumously received the Hometown Legend award at a Gala in the county. At the event, a family friend recited the words Withers once said about the potential of young people from smaller areas.

“The challenge is to get young people who grow up in places like West Virginia to take the limits off of themselves, and realize there’s no magic that somebody else has in the world that they don’t,” quoted Michael Lipton, as reported by The Real WV. “They’re just people – and man, that’s a lot.”

The city has also hosted a Bill Withers Memorial Festival since 2021. Celebrating his life and music, the festival will continue this June with the plaza serving as its permanent location. The musical festival will also feature live performance by local artists inspired by the timeless artistry of Withers.

