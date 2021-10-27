Robert F. Smith Gifts Thousands of Stock Shares So Black & Latinx Kids Can Become Shareholders

The call to corporations to participate will be bolstered by The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders.

Together with Goalsetter, The ELC is challenging both their members and their members’ corporations to donate shares in support of the movement. Additionally, The ELC is directly contributing $100,000 to the “One Stock. One Future.” initiative to sponsor kids with both stock and Goalsetter accounts, which will include 52 weeks of financial education each year for five years.

Goalsetter, the first Black female-owned saving and investing platform for the whole family, will be the platform used to host the shares of stock but will also provide every kid who receives stock with game-based, culturally relevant financial education, rooted in memes and gifs from popular culture.

Corporate shares donated to the “One Stock. One Future.” program will be distributed to youth through current and future partner organizations, including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the NAACP, to identified youth organizations such as Black Girls Code, BUILD, Boys & Girls Club, Coded by Kids, Genesys Works, Girls Inc. of Alameda County, Phalen Leadership Academies, Philadelphia Youth Network, Saint Augustine High School, 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc., and others.

Founded in 2016 by former Nickelodeon and Discovery Education executive Tanya Van Court, Goalsetter was designed to put financial education, saving, and investing in the hands of America’s youth through age-appropriate and culturally relevant materials and tools. By helping young people become investors and savers rather than just consumers, the “One Stock. One Future.” initiative aims to break the curse of 2053, a study that suggests that Black and Latinx communities are on track to have zero net worth in the next 30 years.

HOW THE PROGRAM WILL WORK

Participating corporations and individuals will be able to contribute stock or cash for the “One Stock. One Future.” initiative through the Goalsetter Foundation, Goalsetter’s non-profit arm.

The Goalsetter investment feature will allow participating parents to open custodial brokerage accounts in their child’s name to hold company stock.

Management of the stock donation will be overseen by the Goalsetter Foundation, and youth groups in need will be identified by the Goalsetter Foundation through their affiliate networks and partners.

Stocks will be distributed to youth custodial brokerage accounts via Goalsetter’s investment feature. Priority will be given to sign-ups via “One Stock. One Future.” corporate partner organizations.

As part of the program, youth will have access to Goalsetter financial education tools through the Goalsetter app which will provide them with culturally relevant and age-appropriate tools for learning about saving, investment, and ownership.

Schools, non-profits, and other youth-focused organizations who wish to be designated to receive shares can contact the Goalsetter Foundation at OneStockOneFuture@goalsetter.co to get more information about signing up.