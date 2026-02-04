Funkadelic Co-Founder Billy Bass Nelson Dies Days After 75th Birthday

Billy Bass Nelson, the bassist and guitarist for the groups Parliament and Funkadelic, died Jan. 31, three days after celebrating his 75th birthday.

The Facebook account of George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic confirmed the founding member’s death on the day he died.

“We have now received official confirmation.

“Rest in eternal peace and Funk, Billy Bass Nelson (January 28th, 1951-January 31st, 2026), bassist/guitarist for Parliament-Funkadelic.”

No cause of death was mentioned, but there was an indication that Nelson may not have been faring well as the Facebook account posted on Jan. 25: “Keeping Billy Bass Nelson in our hearts and our minds.”

According to The New York Times, the first bassist for Funkadelic was in hospice care before his death.

Nelson was recruited Clinton to become the bassist in the backup band for the Parliaments, Clinton’s doo-wop quintet in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1967, Clinton formed Funkadelic with Nelson, a band that combined funk and psychedelic rock.

Nelson was featured prominently on the group’s three albums, Funkadelic, (1970), Free Your Mind … and Your Ass Will Follow (1970), and Maggot Brain” (1971), when he co-wrote and sang on several tracks, including “Super Stupid.”

After the group’s third album, he left due to financial disputes with Clinton and found work backing several acts, including The Temptations, the Commodores, and Lionel Richie. He would return to the collective (Parliament-Funkadelic, also known as P-Funk), although the two musicians never fully resolved their differences.

He left the industry briefly and returned in 1994 as O.G. Funk, releasing the album Out of the Dark. In 1997, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside other members of Parliament and Funkadelic.

Nelson is survived by his daughter, Ebony Nelson, and sister, Alise Nelson.

