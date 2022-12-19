‘Flashy’ Pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead Indicted on Federal Charges of Wire Fraud, Extortion

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the pastor in Brooklyn who was seen being robbed during a church service earlier this year, has been indicted on federal charges and is currently in custody.

According to The New York Post, the controversial Whitehead was arrested on Monday by federal agents and is accused of defrauding a member of his congregation, among several other charges. Federal prosecutors said he was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, one count of extortion, and one count of making material false statements.

If he is convicted of the charges, he faces a maximum of 65 years in prison.

He purportedly persuaded a parishioner to invest $90,000 of her retirement savings with him. He promised to use the funds received to purchase her a home. He is accused of spending the money on luxury items like clothing and goods.

Prosecutors also claim that the Brooklyn pastor extorted $5,000 from another victim who was a businessman. He asked the man to lend him half a million dollars. With that money, he assured him that he could “obtain favorable actions by the New York City government” in exchange for the cash and interest in real estate transactions, the indictment states.

“If you are willing to attempt to obtain funds through false promises or threats, the FBI will ensure that you are made to face the consequences for your actions in our criminal justice system,” FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said in a written statement.

Earlier this year, Whitehead was reportedly robbed of approximately $1 million worth of jewelry when three men burst into his sanctuary at his church in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn pastor and his wife were held at gunpoint in a targeted attack. No injuries were reported and the scene was caught on video as it was being live-streamed.

The incident happened on July 23 and took place at The Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack were arrested for allegedly participating in the armed robbery.