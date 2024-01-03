Angela White, Formerly Known As Blac Chyna, Suffers Side Effects Of Breast Reduction Surgery

Blac Chyna’s transformation back to Angela White by way of removing her body enhancements isn’t coming along so easily. The reformed model recently opened up about the complications she suffered from her breast reduction surgery.

It was early last year when Chyna took to social media to share a candid video of her breast reduction procedure. Now, one year later, Chyna is revealing the complications that came from her second reduction operation.

“Hello everyone, Happy New Year’s,” she said in a black and white video testimonial posted on New Year’s Day “Yep, I did it again.”

The 35-year-old mother of two had already reduced her breasts from size 585cc to 385cc in early 2023. But that surgery resulted in a rare complication where one of her breasts became encapsulated. Chyna described the painful experience involving her left breast that contracted around the implant.

As a result, Chyna decided to close out the year with a second breast reduction on December 21 to further reduce her breast size to 190cc. During this procedure, her doctor recommended that she get an implant to prevent her breasts from becoming mushy.

But after getting through the painful complications, Chyna is proud to announce that she is part of the “Itty Bitty Tittie Committee” and looks forward to the new year. This is the latest of the entrepreneur’s series of surgical procedures to reverse the enhancements she’s received over the years.

In addition to reducing her breast size, Chyna has reduced her butt augmentation and facial fillers. She also closed down her OnlyFans account and has since joined the subscription-based creator platform Passes, where no sexual content or nudity is allowed.

In August, she told ET her part of her decision to remove her augmentations and fillers was to show a more natural side of herself.