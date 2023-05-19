Blac Chyna Earns Doctoral Degree In Religious Liberal Arts

Angela White, more popularly known as Blac Chyna, earned her doctoral degree in religious liberal arts from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

The 35-year-old mother of two shared a photo of her diploma and announced the news on her Instagram page in April. “On January 17, 2023, I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College,” she captioned the photo. “Doctor Angela Renee White.”

This step in her journey to rebrand seems to align with another religious-based choice she made last year. In March, White shared a video of herself being baptized on Instagram. “I got baptized on 5-11-22 ….. I was watching the video again and wanted to show you this because if you look closely at my mouth you can hear the spirits leaving my body. God is Good 🙌🏽”, she said alongside the post.

Along with spiritual changes, White has also been vocal about her decision to reverse her infamous body modifications, including facial fillers, breast implants, and butt injections. In an interview with Tamron Hall, when the former model was asked if this would be a temporary adjustment to opt for more natural surgery in the future, said, “I’m done with it y’all. No more.”

Many have applauded her transparency around the insecurities that led her to look and behave in opposition to who she truly is. In this week’s episode of Caresha Please, rapper Yung Miami asked White how she describes herself at this point in her life. “A sweet person, a mother, you know, a businesswoman, very misunderstood, and just a really caring person,” she said.

It seems like Blac Chyna is gone for good, but Angela White is here to stay.