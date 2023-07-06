Blac Chyna Proclaims 'God Has Never Given Up On Me' While Accepting Honorary Doctorate

That’s Dr. Angela Renee White to you! Blac Chyna was overcome with emotion while accepting her honorary doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

The newly rebranded model and entrepreneur took to Instagram on Sunday, July 2 to share a video showing her tearful acceptance speech for her doctorate in Humanities from a Christian college. The reformed mother of two stepped on the stage in her cap and gown after being introduced as “Dr. Angela White.”

“Doctorate of Humanities” Dr. Angela White,” she captioned her post. “Thank you Sacramento Theological Seminaty and Bible College for my honorary. “Doctorate of Humanities”

“The degree of Doctor of Humanities is an honorary degree awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society,” she added.

During her speech, Chyna thanked God and Jesus and became emotional after noting how “God has never given up on me.”

“I’ve been through a lot in my life and he’s been changing my life,” she said through tears.

“I want to continue to walk in this light and learn and grow and be an inspiration to my family, my friends, and my kids.”

Her emotional speech came months after Chyna shared her breast and butt augmentation reversal on social media in a candid post revealing her “life changing journey.”

“As y’all know, I’m changing my life and changing my ways,” told her followers. “So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out.”

Now, with Chyna obtaining a doctorate that’s all about her walk with God, Dr. Angela White is proving how serious she is about her rebrand.

