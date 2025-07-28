Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Americans Move To Kenya In Act Of ‘Reverse Migration’ To Find Shared Heritage Many are headed to Kenya to reclaim their roots and escape the anti-blackness found in America.







Black Americans are now “coming home” to Kenya to reconnect with their shared heritage.

The “reverse migration” effort has grown in popularity over recent years. Black Americans have established their own businesses and ventures to build a new life in Kenya. The move helps this demographic, with many only knowing an ancestral history of enslavement, forge a new legacy and reclaim their roots.

It also grants them a new perspective on life outside of America. In the United States, systemic and blatant racism still plagues society across many aspects. However, white supremacy persists globally and does not entirely fade in Africa.

Despite this, the move does offer a glimmer of freedom and hope for expatriates needing a break. In the East African nation, Blackness is the majority, and where one’s melanin is the norm.

One expatriate, Kenneth Harris, says his move to Nairobi, Kenya, stems from two factors. Not only does the nation’s weather feel serene, but also its people.

“I have always had that adventurous spirit, especially when I joined the military and got to go to different countries. So I am taking the opportunity to venture out to new places,” he told Politico. “That is what allowed me to make a home away from home, and Kenya is my new home.”

Some have followed paths like Harris to make the big move and create their own living through entrepreneurial efforts. From travel agencies to Airbnbs and restaurants, the country makes it possible for those with capital to launch a new venture.

Others, however, may seek refuge elsewhere to evade the Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. As they feel the current president jeopardizes the livelihoods of Black people, going to the continent where they originally derived from seems like the optimal next step.

While Harris does not know people personally relocating for an escape from political turmoil, he believes Kenya offers a different quality of life that many could find invaluable.

“I can’t say the administration is the reason why the people I know want to part ways from America. Some are planning to move for a better quality of living life,” Harris said.

However, Kenya is not the only country with a wave of Black American expatriates. Since its launch in 2019, Ghana’s “Year of the Return” program has helped thousands of Black Americans gain citizenship in the West African nation.

Others have found purpose in helping potential expatriates make the jump to Africa, such as Adliah Relocation Services. The company’s founder, Adilah Mohammad, has noticed the rising shift. Now, she helps people make their dream of living in Kenya a reality.

In turn, these nations will also benefit from having the “reverse migration” of Black Americans. Not only does the population shift help with the perception of these nations, but it could also help fix corruption, making investments in these countries even more ideal.

Beyond this, the move helps bridge the gap within the diaspora, ensuring all Black people can feel safe, supported, and uplifted on the continent.

“For me, it is a movement,” shared Mohammad. “It is people deciding to make a choice for themselves, they are not being forced, shackles are being broken. When they say they are coming home, they are choosing to be free and it is mental freedom and so I am ecstatic.”

