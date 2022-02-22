Black Artist Who Designed the First Ever Kwanzaa Stamp For USPS Publishes Her First Art Book

World-renowned visual artist and author, Synthia SAINT JAMES proudly announces the publication of her first art book “My Multicultural World,” now available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats.

Graced with sixty-five full-color reproductions–a medley of her bold and brilliantly rendered paintings–she personally shares the inspiration behind each of her creations.

Although most noted for designing the first Kwanzaa stamp for the U.S. Postal Service, Synthia SAINT JAMES’ art and celebrity have been utilized in numerous promotional campaigns for such companies as Royal Caribbean International, Johnson & Johnson, Maybelline, Coca Cola USA, Essence Communications, Barnes and Noble and AARP.

Her public art designs include a 150-foot ceramic tile mural for an airport’s international baggage claim, elevators doors for a lobby of a government building, stained glass windows for a landmark library and a four-story mural for an affordable living complex.

Her artworks have been essential to the decor of U.S. Embassies through the Art in Embassies Program since the 90s. A partial listing: Caracas, Venezuela; Gagnoa, Ghana; Accra, Ghana; Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Abuja, Nigeria; Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa; Asmara, Eritrea; Singapore; Lome, Togo; Valleta, Malta; and Juba, South Sudan.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.