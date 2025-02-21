Remembering Black Athletes Who Took A Stand (And A Knee) Against Racism

Honoring those who have paved the way for future generations is essential in recognizing the progress made in the fight for equality. Throughout history, Black athletes have used their platforms to challenge racism and advocate for civil rights, often making great personal sacrifices. On the heels of the Super Bowl and All-Star Weekend and for Black History Month, BLACK ENTERPRISE remembers five trailblazing athletes who broke barriers and set the stage for future generations in both sports and activism. From historic protests to groundbreaking achievements, these pioneers have shaped not only athletic activism but stood on their principles for the greater good.

Muhammad Ali

Photo credit: Frictional, Wikimedia Commons

Muhammad Ali was born Cassius Clay in 1942, in segregated Louisville, Kentucky. The colorful boxer won Olympic gold in 1960 and became the heavyweight champion in 1964. In 1967, he refused to be drafted during the Vietnam War, believing it was morally wrong. As a result, Ali was sentenced to five years in prison while being banned from boxing for three years. His conviction was later overturned, and he reclaimed the heavyweight title in 1974. Ali’s stance made him a symbol of resistance and civil rights, solidifying his legacy beyond boxing.

Colin Kaepernick

MAmerican civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick began his NFL career in 2011 after being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, and he quickly gained recognition for his athleticism and leadership as a quarterback. On Sept. 1, 2016, during the national anthem, Kaepernick showed respect to the military, but also took a knee to protest against systemic racism and police violence, following the deaths of Eric Garner, Alton Sterling, and Philando Castile. His protest sparked nationwide debate, leading to both support and criticism. Ultimately, 2016 became his final season in the NFL. Kaepernick’s teammate Eric Reid also kneeled in solidarity, becoming one of the first players to join Kap’s movement.

Jesse Owens

Public domain, Wikimedia Commons

Jesse Owens made history at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin by winning four gold medals in track and field, directly challenging Adolf Hitler’s Nazi propaganda on Aryan superiority. His victories not only shattered racial myths but also paved the way for future African American athletes in professional sports. Beyond his athletic achievements, Owens remained influential in the sports world, later serving as a member of the board of directors for the United States Olympic Committee. His legacy continues to inspire athletes and civil rights advocates worldwide.

Bill Russell

(Photo: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Bill Russell was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1956 and quickly made an impact, winning his first NBA championship in 1957. In 1961, Russell took a bold stand for civil rights and boycotted an NBA game after Black players were refused service at a Kentucky restaurant. This resistance emphasized Russell’s commitment to fighting racial discrimination. Over his career, Russell became one of the most decorated players in NBA history, winning a total of 11 championships. Beyond basketball, he remained a lifelong advocate for civil and human rights.

Tommie Smith & John Carlos

Public domain, Wikimedia Commons

At the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, Tommie Smith won the gold medal in the 200-meter race, setting a new world record. During the medal ceremony, Smith and his teammate John Carlos raised their fists in solidarity. Both athletes were wearing a black glove, as a nod to the Black Panther Party and a silent protest against racial injustice and in support of human rights. Their powerful stance during the U.S. national anthem became a defining moment in both sports and civil rights history. Smith remains an outspoken advocate for social justice.