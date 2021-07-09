Black Baltimore Teen Found Dead Inside a Hole In a Wall was Model Student, Played Violin

The 15-year-old stepson of officer Eric G. Banks Jr, Dasan Jones, also known as D.J., was a magnet student at Glen Burnie High School who played the violin.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Banks allegedly moved D.J.’s dead body before fellow responding Baltimore police officers found the teen’s corpse inside a hole containing a gun safe in a bedroom wall.

Now the Capital Gazette reported that D.J. was a model student who former classmates and his principal are saying impacted them.

