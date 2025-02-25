Black Barbie Celebrates 45th Anniversary With New Doll To Honor Original Designer

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Black Barbie, Mattel has released a special edition of the prized doll, honoring its designer, Kitty Black Perkins.

Perkins designed the original Black Barbie in 1980, marking an inclusive version of the legendary toy. In tribute to her invaluable contribution to the Barbie Brand, the dolls pay tribute to Perkin’s vision.

The 2025 doll celebrates the rich heritage of Black Barbie through her dark brown skin and voluminous curly hair. The doll’s dress takes inspiration from its predecessor with its bright red color and off-shoulder design. The doll’s accessories include a gold cuff bracelet with a glossy red lip and heels to finish the look. The toy symbolizes beauty and pride in one’s features, a theme implemented since Perkin’s inaugural design.

Perkins studied fashion design at Los Angeles Trade Technical College before becoming the principal designer for Barbie in 1978. Two years later, Perkins pioneered the groundbreaking iteration of Barbie, representing Black girls worldwide.

“I wanted to create a doll that Black children could see themselves in,” explained Perkins of her legacy, reshared by WBLS.

Throughout her 28-year career at Mattel, Perkins amplified diversity and its importance for young children. She also contributed to the development of the “Shani and Friends” line of Black dolls in the 1990s. Her impact led to a documentary on Black Barbie and what the doll’s introduction symbolized for Black girls.

“Black Barbie was in the background of my childhood,” explained Ameirah Saafir, Ph.D., an adolescent studies professor and commentator in the film, as reported by the Fullerton Observer. “Black Barbie, she’s not just a doll. She’s a cultural icon that impacts representation and toys in media and what it means for identity development and personal development to see somebody that looks like you.”

The first Black Barbie also led to other Signature dolls that mark the achievement of Black women figures. From Aaliyah to Misty Copeland, the dolls inspire girls of color to strive for their greatest ambitions.

Just in time for Black History Month, the doll honors Perkins’ storied history of prioritizing diversity at Mattel. The 45th anniversary Black Barbie is on sale now at MattelCreations.com while supplies last and is also available at participating Target locations.

