Black Business Hub In Wisconsin Nurtures Black Entrepreneurship Urban League of South Madison leaders recognize the need for economic justice and equity.







For entrepreneur Daijah Wade, the Madison, Wisconsin, Black Business Hub (BBH) didn’t just provide an office; it furnished a future.

Wade ran The Walking Jerk, a Caribbean plant-based to-go restaurant, strictly as a catering-only operation until the Hub opened its doors in August 2024. Now, she runs a permanent shop on the first floor. She has expanded both her menu and her platform. Wade feels a sense of welcome and appreciation for the ability to be in community with other entrepreneurs.

This $25.5 million, 80,000 square-foot facility, run by the Urban League of Greater Madison, is intentionally cultivating a “Black Renaissance” in South Madison. Urban League leaders recognize the need for economic justice and equity. Subsequently, they designed the resource center to support businesses for multiple generations.

CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony spearheaded the project after confronting a difficult statistic: only 0.04% of Dane County businesses with more than one employee are African American-owned. Although this massive disparity existed for decades, Dr. Anthony knew a consolidated, dedicated center could finally close the gap.

The building itself sends a message; its aesthetic design uses bright colors and angular structures, and its brown overhang, which mirrors the urban stoops that historically fostered community connection, warms the space.

The Hub makes success tangible by bringing together the necessary resources in one place. Business owners access specialized training programs. Furthermore, financial organizations, including Hope Community Capital and Forward Community Investment, operate on the upper floors. The proximity to the institutions allows entrepreneurs to obtain instant information about the funding they need.

Since its opening, the Black Business Hub has successfully engaged with over 200 entities through its various programs and pop-up events.

Dr. Anthony believes the Hub functions as a vital engine, so he is confident the center will remain “a gift that will keep on giving for many years to come” for the South Madison community.

